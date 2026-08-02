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Previous
Photo 5600
Ice Cream Sandwich Day 2026
Having some composite fun with today's holiday.
The woman looking at this masterpiece was taken by me back in August of 2012 at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts.
The ice cream sandwich picture was pulled from the internet (actually from a recipe for gluten free ones!).
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Themes and Competitions
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Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
13th August 2012 7:26pm
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