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Photo 5601
If a Body Meet a Body
Discovered these two having a tete-a-tete on the Butternut Squash leaves. Their tentative "greeting" made me think of the old folk song listed as the title.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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Themes and Competitions
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
4th August 2026 5:54pm
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macro
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bugs
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daddy long legs
Diane
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Great shot!
August 6th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Nice macro
August 6th, 2026
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