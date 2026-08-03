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If a Body Meet a Body by olivetreeann
Photo 5601

If a Body Meet a Body

Discovered these two having a tete-a-tete on the Butternut Squash leaves. Their tentative "greeting" made me think of the old folk song listed as the title.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Diane ace
Great shot!
August 6th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice macro
August 6th, 2026  
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