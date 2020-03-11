Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
130 / 365
Aunt Leslie's Bracelet
A few of you were curious about this scarab bracelet I inherited from my aunt so I thought I'd post a full picture of it. No need to comment!
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6753
photos
225
followers
213
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Latest from all albums
3354
3264
3355
3265
3356
130
3357
3266
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
7th March 2020 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bracelet
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@Pyrrhula
The macro view makes everything look so much bigger- the gaps are really not as wide or large as they appear here.
March 11th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
All the stones are beautiful and interesting.
March 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close