Here's Piggy 8 by olivetreeann
139 / 365

Here's Piggy 8

Hopefully you were able to make the starting picture big enough to hunt for Piggy. If you weren't, at least you can see her now!

9th May 2020 9th May 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
JackieR ace
Still can't see him!!!
May 9th, 2020  
katy ace
I never found her so thanks for the reveal!
May 9th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Haha -- thanks for helping us out in finding her!
May 9th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond SHE'S that little pink dot directly below the arrow. I should have brightened her up- my apologies!

@grammyn @taffy

Thank you Katy and Taffy- and you're welcome!
May 9th, 2020  
