144 / 365
Backlighting 2
I'm posting this picture for Wendy
@farmreporter
who asked me if I had any back-lit shots for the current black and white challenge. I really like the lighting on this one although it might be slightly off to the side more than coming from the back.
No need to comment.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6932
photos
223
followers
214
following
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
148
3344
3435
149
3345
3436
3437
3346
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th May 2020 10:36am
bw-53
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@farmreporter
I hope this is what you're looking for Wendy.
May 30th, 2020
Kathy
ace
It is a nice b&w. Seems that despite where the light is coming from, much of the stopper is backlit.
May 30th, 2020
