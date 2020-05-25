Previous
Next
Revealing Piggy 25 by olivetreeann
143 / 365

Revealing Piggy 25

Here's where Piggy was hiding in this shot which was originally taken in January of 2017 at Sandy Hook, NJ.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh my heavens! No wonder I couldn't find her! I was looking for something so much smaller!
May 27th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@grammyn Keep that in mind for several of the pictures this week...hint hint.
May 27th, 2020  
katy ace
May 27th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin ace
Oh that piggy. She's so full of adventures!
May 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise