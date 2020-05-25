Sign up
Revealing Piggy 25
Here's where Piggy was hiding in this shot which was originally taken in January of 2017 at Sandy Hook, NJ.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
21st January 2017 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Oh my heavens! No wonder I couldn't find her! I was looking for something so much smaller!
May 27th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@grammyn
Keep that in mind for several of the pictures this week...hint hint.
May 27th, 2020
katy
ace
♥
May 27th, 2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
Oh that piggy. She's so full of adventures!
May 27th, 2020
