An Oddly Shaped Apple
I've never seen an apple with such an odd shape. I really couldn't do it justice with one picture and even these 3 really didn't capture it's crazy shape.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
fruit
,
apple
Louise
Naturally made!
August 27th, 2020
Debra
ace
Unique
August 27th, 2020
