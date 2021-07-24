Previous
Album Cover Challenge 127 by olivetreeann
172 / 365

Album Cover Challenge 127

I wanted to take part in the album cover challenge but since I've filled up my first two albums with the monthly word list and my own challenges, I'll stick it in this album so it can be posted!

Artist: Hurricane Emily- the strongest hurricane of the 1993 season with peak winds at 115 mph and taking place during a full moon. The coasts of North Carolina and Virginia were bit the hardest.

Album title from a quote by Christina Rosetti- a prolific hymn writer and poetess.

Silence is more musical than any song.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
