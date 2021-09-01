Previous
Next
8119169_eijlmrsv39_l_pe edit 2 by olivetreeann
174 / 365

8119169_eijlmrsv39_l_pe edit 2

I was attempting to remove some glare from this photo for Leggzy. I'm no master at these things but I always like to practice. It's still not perfect but I think you can see the wedding picture a little better now.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
NO NEED TO COMMENT ON THIS ONE- IT'S NOT MINE!
September 1st, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@leggzy see what you think!
September 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise