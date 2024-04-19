Sign up
Previous
221 / 365
Hide n Seek Piggy 19 Reveal
In case you missed her in the original.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9844
photos
196
followers
205
following
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
4855
219
4765
4856
220
221
4857
4858
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th April 2024 10:43am
gloria jones
ace
Well done.
April 22nd, 2024
Kathy
ace
BTW, this must be an old bank with an old vault. The ones that I have been in are much smaller and don't have the great big door like this and old fashioned grate.
April 22nd, 2024
