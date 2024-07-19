Sign up
Previous
251 / 365
Lickitty Split
Just a quick shot from the horse farm to celebrate "Stick Out Your Tongue Day"!
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10056
photos
192
followers
203
following
68% complete
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
4854
4946
4855
4856
4947
251
4948
4857
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th June 2024 9:15am
Tags
horse
,
tongue
,
edah24-07
LManning (Laura)
ace
Perfect caption! I can just about feel that soft, whiskery muzzle.
July 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
LOL
July 20th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great shot
July 20th, 2024
