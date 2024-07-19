Previous
Lickitty Split by olivetreeann
251 / 365

Lickitty Split

Just a quick shot from the horse farm to celebrate "Stick Out Your Tongue Day"!
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Perfect caption! I can just about feel that soft, whiskery muzzle.
July 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
LOL
July 20th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great shot
July 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise