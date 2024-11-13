Tag Challenge 7 2024

Previous
I was taking a quick look on the site this morning and noticed that entries were needed for the tag challenge. I could do that- if the tags were agreeable to my day. Well, I landed on moon and building. That was doable- so just as I was leaving work I took a quick shot of the moon over the buildings across the street and my good photographic deed for the day was done. I have a meeting on-line tonight, so I'll be back tomorrow to catch up with all of you! Have a good night, morning or day wherever your world clock may be!
Photo Details

Wendy ace
I like your joy. Nicely done. Very unique. 🤍
November 14th, 2024  
katy ace
beautiful results and such an serendipitous subject Ann
November 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
November 14th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Nice shot and also some cool editing
November 14th, 2024  
