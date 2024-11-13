Tag Challenge 7 2024

I was taking a quick look on the site this morning and noticed that entries were needed for the tag challenge. I could do that- if the tags were agreeable to my day. Well, I landed on moon and building. That was doable- so just as I was leaving work I took a quick shot of the moon over the buildings across the street and my good photographic deed for the day was done. I have a meeting on-line tonight, so I'll be back tomorrow to catch up with all of you! Have a good night, morning or day wherever your world clock may be!