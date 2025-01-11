Sign up
Previous
258 / 365
Milk Day
A belated post for this holiday and not really what I had in mind, but it'll do! And I already filled in the date- silly me! Third album to the rescue... and no need to comment!
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10425
photos
195
followers
204
following
70% complete
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
5035
5126
5036
5127
5037
5128
5038
5129
Tags
milk
,
edah25-01
amyK
ace
I like the composition
January 17th, 2025
