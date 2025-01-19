The Legend of the Freedom Train

My photo club has adopted WWYD- we've actually been holding our own WWYD version since 2012 (or so- I'd have to look up my first set of entries to be sure about that date). This year one of the base shots was an empty set of train tracks. My photo processing program had this beautiful overlay of an old stone archway with a cathedral like building in the distance. I thought it really went well together. After merging those shots, I found some textures, snow and other additions that made the picture look antique, frosty and worthy of viewing with a parka on! Originally the picture did not have a title (just a category and #) but when I decided to put together a writing project for Isaac which used this picture it became necessary to give it a proper title to inspire him to write a story to match it- hence "The Legend of the Freedom Train".