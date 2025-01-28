Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
260 / 365
The Not So Neon Reality
We weren't in drinking cups- we were in a muffin/cup cake pan!
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10451
photos
198
followers
207
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Latest from all albums
5138
5048
5139
5049
5140
5050
5141
260
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
26th January 2025 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toyson365
,
365toys
,
the critters
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That is quite funny. I hope you don't cook them as well!
January 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Maybe they are hoping for treats.
January 30th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
This makes sense! The cups looked too shallow for drinking glasses!
January 30th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@shutterbug49
Critters are always hoping for treats! I know quite a few humans who are hoping for treats too! Thanks Debbie!
@jeneurell
Oh dear-no! (o: thanks Jennifer!
@princessicajessica
thanks Jessica!
January 30th, 2025
katy
ace
These are some fancy looking muffin tins! Thanks for showing it
January 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@jeneurell Oh dear-no! (o: thanks Jennifer!
@princessicajessica thanks Jessica!