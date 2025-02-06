Previous
Selective Coloring Collage by olivetreeann
261 / 365

Selective Coloring Collage

I am uploading this image for next week's Flash of Red instructions. You can comment, but I won't be responding as it's really for instructional purposes and not really part of my project. Thanks for understanding!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact