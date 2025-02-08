Previous
Lookin' Out My Back Door by olivetreeann
Lookin' Out My Back Door

For some reason I had it in my mind after seeing Wendy's @photohoot call for "doo doo doos" that the Credence Clearwater Revival song for the current Lyrics Challenge was "Lookin' Out My Backdoor" so I pulled up an image I took last August at the Peter's Valley Art Center and created some text to image creatures dancing and stuck them together in an illustration format only to find I'd out it was "Up Around the Bend" on the table instead. I guess I should pay better attention to my "doo doo doos"!
Ann H. LeFevre

