264 / 365
For Judith
THIS IS NOT MY IMAGE!
I processed this one for Judith Johnson- it's her image. She was unable to get on to her computer to use her Photo shop program for today's flash of red, so I grabbed her photo and put it into my program. Voila!
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
selective coloring
,
image by judith johnson
Babs
ace
My Mum had a Berkel bacon slicer in our shop when I was a child, and it looks even more lethal in selective colouring than it did in colour ha ha.
February 15th, 2025
