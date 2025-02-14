Previous
For Judith by olivetreeann
264 / 365

For Judith

THIS IS NOT MY IMAGE!

I processed this one for Judith Johnson- it's her image. She was unable to get on to her computer to use her Photo shop program for today's flash of red, so I grabbed her photo and put it into my program. Voila!
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
My Mum had a Berkel bacon slicer in our shop when I was a child, and it looks even more lethal in selective colouring than it did in colour ha ha.
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact