Previous
Due Today or Do Tomorrow by olivetreeann
266 / 365

Due Today or Do Tomorrow

I took this picture for Sunglasses Day but didn't get around to posting it, so I'm putting it in the third album and tagging it for the current Weekly Shoot List challenge.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Hilarious
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact