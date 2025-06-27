Sign up
Previous
266 / 365
Due Today or Do Tomorrow
I took this picture for Sunglasses Day but didn't get around to posting it, so I'm putting it in the third album and tagging it for the current Weekly Shoot List challenge.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
wsl-18
,
at least i think we're up to 18!
JackieR
ace
Hilarious
July 1st, 2025
