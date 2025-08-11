How the Abstract Started Out

I thought that since so many of you were surprised at the base for today's abstract you'd enjoy seeing how it started out. I attempted to make this an abstract as it was but you could still tell it was a group of knives lined up. So, I formed a composite of the top two knives- one half as they are here and the other half flipped upside-down with the bottom two knives left off. After that was done, it was time to hit the annfoolery button on the photo processing blender and see what would come out.No need to comment- this is just for your curiosity!And in case you didn't see it, here's how it ended up: