Previous
269 / 365
wwyd 241 base
This is not part of my project. No need to comment- it's the base for the next wwyd round so I won't be responding to comments on it.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy
ace
not excpecting a reply but wanted to go on record in saying a wonderful choice and it makes me think of the one you chose for this challenge you hosted in 2020
https://365project.org/grammyn/themes-and-comp/2020-06-30
September 12th, 2025
