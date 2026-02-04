Sign up
Previous
Next
271 / 365
52 Week Challenge Week 5 Shadows and Silhouettes
Or "Kleenex in the Shadows". I forgot to post last week's 52 Week Challenge image. In fact, I forgot to take it altogether! So, here's my "make-up" shot.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th February 2026 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
window
,
shadow
,
52wc-2026-w5
