Previous
272 / 365
Three Windows ESUMC
For Diane who wanted to see the color version.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
3
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@eudora
Just for you Diane.
I have posted this view before but the color version from the other day was easier to find! I also did a version with a brighter exposure, but this one is more like the black and white version of the other day.
February 7th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
The color version is beautiful and shows off the stained glass windows.
February 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The design and colour in the windows look so delicate - must be wonderful on a sunny day !av
February 7th, 2026
