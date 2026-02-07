Previous
Three Windows ESUMC by olivetreeann
Three Windows ESUMC

For Diane who wanted to see the color version.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365!
Ann H. LeFevre
@eudora Just for you Diane.

I have posted this view before but the color version from the other day was easier to find! I also did a version with a brighter exposure, but this one is more like the black and white version of the other day.
February 7th, 2026  
gloria jones
The color version is beautiful and shows off the stained glass windows.
February 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
The design and colour in the windows look so delicate - must be wonderful on a sunny day !av
February 7th, 2026  
