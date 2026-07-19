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279 / 365
wwyd 248
This is the base shot for the newest round of WWYD. No need to leave a comment but PLEASE play with it and join in!!
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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Album
Toys on 365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th May 2026 6:01pm
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