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Just for Fun by olivetreeann
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Just for Fun

That mustard abstract was so kooky it deserved to be on a gallery wall. So I put it there. No need to comment- I was just having fun.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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