Lone ranger! by ollyfran
2 / 365

Lone ranger!

Decided to properly start my 365 project on the 1st day of the new year and new decade. Out for a walk and spotted this lovely guy and his friends. This is the photo I chose....onwards and upwards!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Olwynne

@ollyfran
