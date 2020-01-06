Previous
Next
Boat on the lake in the garden by ollyfran
7 / 365

Boat on the lake in the garden

There is a house on a residential street close to us where they literally have a lake in the garden (as opposed to grounds) and a little rowing boat on it. It fascinates me every time I pass it so today it became the focus of my photo for the day.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Olwynne

@ollyfran
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise