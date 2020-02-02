Previous
Tree art by ollyfran
30 / 365

Tree art

a walk around Coundon Wedge today and I found this. The ivy had been cut little further down the tree trunk to stop it strangling this poor tree, but it did leave beautiful patterns
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Olwynne

@ollyfran
Photo Details

