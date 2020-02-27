Previous
Swollen river by ollyfran
47 / 365

Swollen river

The Old Mill pub has the river running behind it. All the rain has swollen it quite dramatically but at least it hasn't broken it's banks
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Olwynne

@ollyfran
I am a super keen amateur, hobbyist "photographer" (in the loosest possible terms!) I only ever used a point and shoot until I retired, then...
