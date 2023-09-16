Sign up
Previous
75 / 365
hydrangea on steroids!
Well, I think it's a hydrangea but I've never seen such a large head of flowers or a white one either
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
2
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
75
photos
23
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
14th September 2023 12:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
hydrangea
,
white flower
Fisher Family
A lovely hydrangea flower cluster!
Ian
September 16th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Wonderful hydrangea head. It does seem a bit heavy
September 16th, 2023
