Previous
hydrangea on steroids! by ollyfran
75 / 365

hydrangea on steroids!

Well, I think it's a hydrangea but I've never seen such a large head of flowers or a white one either
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A lovely hydrangea flower cluster!

Ian
September 16th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful hydrangea head. It does seem a bit heavy
September 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise