raindrops on flowers by ollyfran
raindrops on flowers

Last night it absolutely hammered it down with thunder and lightning to boot.....but every cloud....led to beautiful raindrops on flowers
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
