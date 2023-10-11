Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
fun on the beach
I love border collies and this one was having fun running in and out of the sea
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
3
3
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
100
photos
27
followers
37
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
5th July 2021 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
beach
,
border collie
Diana
ace
I love them too, one of my favourite dogs. A wonderful capture and great detail.
October 11th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Oooo I love this photo, I adore border collies…
The pop of colour is so awesome 😎
October 11th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Super capture :)
October 11th, 2023
The pop of colour is so awesome 😎