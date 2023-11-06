Previous
Public drinking fountain by ollyfran
Public drinking fountain

This public drinking fountain was made in 1860 and although it has moved location within Coventry it was still in use until the 1970s
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful fountain and love the poppies.
November 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
What an interesting find.
November 6th, 2023  
