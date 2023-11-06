Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
126 / 365
Public drinking fountain
This public drinking fountain was made in 1860 and although it has moved location within Coventry it was still in use until the 1970s
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
126
photos
35
followers
44
following
34% complete
View this month »
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OPPO Find X5 Lite
Taken
6th November 2023 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
fountain
,
drinking fountain
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful fountain and love the poppies.
November 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
What an interesting find.
November 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close