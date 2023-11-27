Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
top of the world....or at least, the ferris wheel
This Christmas the city decided that the main attraction would be a ferris wheel with a height of over 100 feet at the top.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
147
photos
34
followers
43
following
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
4
365
NIKON D3500
27th November 2023 4:04pm
high
ferris wheel
100feet
