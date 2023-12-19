Previous
view from jephson gardens by ollyfran
168 / 365

view from jephson gardens

View over the Jephson Gardens towards the church
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice capture
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise