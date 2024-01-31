Sign up
212 / 365
outdoor gym on the parkland
Gym membership can be very expensive these days. I love these free to use outdoor gyms. It means there should be no excuse...but I always seem to find one
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
2
365
NIKON D3500
28th January 2024 10:59am
outdoors
exercise
gym
