Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
312 / 365
old school desks
A trip down memory lane....wooden desks with lift up lids, ink wells, bench seating that folded up...and teachers that thought nothing of throwing the very hard blackboard rubber at you if you did something you shouldn't!
10th May 2024
10th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
312
photos
43
followers
45
following
85% complete
View this month »
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
9th May 2024 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
desk
,
nostalgia
,
ink wells
gloria jones
ace
Great photo...I remember using a fountain pen in the 1950's :).
May 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close