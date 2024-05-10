Previous
old school desks by ollyfran
old school desks

A trip down memory lane....wooden desks with lift up lids, ink wells, bench seating that folded up...and teachers that thought nothing of throwing the very hard blackboard rubber at you if you did something you shouldn't!
gloria jones ace
Great photo...I remember using a fountain pen in the 1950's :).
May 10th, 2024  
