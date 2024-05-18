Previous
a pint in the sun by ollyfran
320 / 365

a pint in the sun

Enjoying a little liquid refreshment....mine ws a Zinfandel!
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Looks like a lovely spot to enjoy a little tipple
May 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise