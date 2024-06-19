Previous
Steam train by ollyfran
Steam train

The steam train coming in to Pickering Station to take us to Whitby
19th June 2024

Olwynne

@ollyfran
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, love how it is coming around the curve.
June 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition
June 21st, 2024  
