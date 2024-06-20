Previous
Next
cold sea by ollyfran
352 / 365

cold sea

This looks like quite a nice day but boy was it cold. The wind blew a gale, the sea was rough and it didn't let up all day. We only had a drop of rain though so I guess that was a bonus
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love the waves rolling to shore and the blue sky. Very stormy here, cold too 😁
June 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous seascape
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise