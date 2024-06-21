whitby bay

We had a very steep hill to walk up to the very impressive Whitby Abbey ruins. The view coming down was pretty good though!

Sorry for bombarding you with backdated photos. We came back from holiday, straight to the hospital where my 98 year old Dad was suffering from Covid. It's been non stop hospital visiting since then and how sitting doing nothing can be sooo tiring is beyond me but when I get back I could sleep on a washing line! Hence I have missed out on posting and checking out all your lovely offerings. He's clear of covid now but still in hospital so more visiting this afternoon.