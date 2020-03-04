Previous
Social distancing before it was a thing by oly
Social distancing before it was a thing

My wife and I went rockhounding for a week. Most days did not see another person. Found obsidian, agate, ghost towns, arches and petroglyphs. Central and southern Utah. This photo is near Klondike Bluffs, north of Moab.
Stuart

@oly
Love taking pics but need to slow down and work on knowing the cameras and using them to their abilities instead of defaulting to auto...
