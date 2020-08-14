Previous
Next
Boats from above by oly
Photo 421

Boats from above

From the an overlook over 1000’ above the water at Red Canyon near Flaming Gorge. Like the patterns in the water.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Stuart

@oly
Love taking pics but need to slow down and work on knowing the cameras and using them to their abilities instead of defaulting to auto...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise