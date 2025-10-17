Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
Blue ice with my painting
I experimented with ice and blue ink. I have a ways to go to accomplish something like this. One step at a time.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I just came back after a long break. Sadly, all my previous photos were deleted. I am using an I phone 16...
33
photos
6
followers
20
following
