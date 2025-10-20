Previous
Tiny yellow flower by omabluebird
16 / 365

Tiny yellow flower

Our warm fall has made it confusing for the plants that grow in our grass. I prefer not to propagate a fancy, all grass, lawn. So I don't kill weeds or bugs. It makes for a far more interesting lawn.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Omabluebird

sweet flower - good idea to stay away from monocultures
October 21st, 2025  
