16 / 365
Tiny yellow flower
Our warm fall has made it confusing for the plants that grow in our grass. I prefer not to propagate a fancy, all grass, lawn. So I don't kill weeds or bugs. It makes for a far more interesting lawn.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I just came back after a long break. Sadly, all my previous photos were deleted. I am using an I phone 16...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet flower - good idea to stay away from monocultures
October 21st, 2025
