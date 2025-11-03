Previous
Reflections by omabluebird
30 / 365

Reflections

Reflection of my studio window on a glass with recent paintings. This was for the one week only day 1 Refraction or reflection. Also for the November word my favorite space: my studio.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Omabluebird

summerfield ace
that's a lovely painting and the refraction is well done. aces!
November 4th, 2025  
