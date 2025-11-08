Previous
First snow by omabluebird
35 / 365

First snow

We got our first little snow today.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Omabluebird

I just came back after a long break. Sadly, all my previous photos were deleted. I am using an I phone 16...
Shutterbug ace
Nice documenting capture. If hope you enjoy it.
November 9th, 2025  
