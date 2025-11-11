Sign up
Rememberance day
My father. He was called up to active duty in 1941 when he was in the D.C. National Guard. He stayed active until he had a heart attack in 1952. I saw a video the other day about PTSD in WWII veterans. I think he had every one of the symptoms.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
