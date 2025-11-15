Previous
The Gift of Music by omabluebird
42 / 365

The Gift of Music

An enjoyable concert led by the music director of the Grinnell College Symphony: My son. If you look at the tiny face on the back row over the cello, that is my grandson who plays the trombone. November word: gift.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I just came back after a long break. Sadly, all my previous photos were deleted. I am using an I phone 16...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact