47 / 365
Tulip tree November 20
November words: Nature. I was also experimenting with the filters on my i phone 16. It was such a dreary day, I tried to liven it up.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Omabluebird
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
tree
nov25words
Shutterbug
ace
Nice focus. The iPhone editor has become much better also.
November 21st, 2025
