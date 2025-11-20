Previous
Tulip tree November 20 by omabluebird
47 / 365

Tulip tree November 20

November words: Nature. I was also experimenting with the filters on my i phone 16. It was such a dreary day, I tried to liven it up.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Omabluebird

@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Nice focus. The iPhone editor has become much better also.
November 21st, 2025  
